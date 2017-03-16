Munster have confirmed that Jack O'Donoghue, Ronan O'Mahony and Alex Wooton have each signed a two-year contract extension with the province.

The extensions will see back row O'Donoghue and wingers O'Mahony and Wooton remain at Munster until June 2019.

In just his second season with the senior squad, O’Donoghue has already won over 50 caps for his native province, reaching the half century milestone in January’s win over Connacht.



Needing just two more tries to reach 100 points scored in the red jersey, O’Mahony leads the way as Munster’s leading try scorer this season, crossing the whitewash on no less than nine occasions in 20 appearances.



Progressing from the academy ranks last summer, Wootton has made six competitive appearances to date, including his first start against Zebre in October and his first try against Treviso in November.