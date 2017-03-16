France have recalled Clermont Auvergne lock Sebastien Vahaamahina to the starting line-up for their final Six Nations game against Wales on Saturday (2.45pm, live on RTÉ2).

Vahaamahina comes in for Brive's Julien Le Devedec who has dropped to the replacements' bench in the only change to the starting side which beat Italy 40-18 in Rome last weekend. Vahaamahina had missed out in Rome because of a back injury.

Head coach Guy Noves has made two other changes among the replacements with hooker Camille Chat coming in for Christopher Tolofua and flanker Damien Chouly also making the bench following his call-up at the beginning of the week.

Chouly had been out with an ankle injury but is kept out of the starting XV by Fabien Sanconnie.

With France lying third in the table they will look to beat their fourth-placed opponents, with both teams looking for their third win of the competition.

France team: Dulin; Nakaitaci, Lamerat, Fickou, Vakatawa; Lopez, Serin; Picamoles, Gourdon, Sanconnie, Maestri, Vahaamahina, Slimani, Guirado (capt), Baille.

Replacements: Chat, Atonio, Ben Arous, Le Devedec, Chouly, Trinh-Duc, Dupont, Huget.



Live Six Nations coverage of Ireland v England on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player (KO 5pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Television coverage begins at 12pm on Saturday with live coverage of Scotland v Italy (KO 12.30pm) and France v Wales (KO 2.45pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player on Saturday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ2 from 5.30pm (KO 5.45pm) on Friday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England (KO 8pm) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 7.50pm on Friday.