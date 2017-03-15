Ireland U20s coach Nigel Carolan has made two changes to the starting side that faced Wales for Friday's final Six Nations game against England at Donnybrook, kick-off 6pm.

Gavin Mullin returns from injury to wear the number 13 jersey and John Foley comes into the side at flanker as Carolan,

In the backs, Jonny Stewart and Bill Johnston resume their half-back partnership, and outside in the centres Ciaran Frawley will line up at inside centre alongside Mullin.

The back three again sees Captain Calvin Nash on the left wing with Tommy O'Brien on the opposite flank and Jordan Larmour at full-back.

Up front, Joey Conway, Tadgh McElroy and Charlie Connolly form the front row, with Fineen Wycherley and Oisin Dowling packing down behind them in the second-row.

The back row will see Foley win his first U20 cap alongside Paul Boyle and Number 8 Caelan Doris.

England's bonus-point win over Scotland last weekend saw them claim the championship, but Carolan is hoping his troops can finish their campaign on a positive note.

"It was disappointing to come back from Wales without the win last weekend, but unfortunately some things just didn't work out for us on the night.

"The players have dusted themselves down from that game and are now looking forward to Friday night's fixture.

"England are coming to town with the title in the bag, but the players really want to finish the campaign on a positive note, so we're confident that we can put in a big performance in front of a home crowd on St. Patrick's Day."

Ireland team to play England: Jordan Larmour, Tommy O'Brien, Gavin Mullin, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash, Bill Johnston, Jonny Stewart; Joey Conway, Tadgh McElroy, Charlie Connolly, Fineen Wycherly, Oisin Dowling, John Foley, Paul Boyle, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Greg McGrath, Matthew Burke, Jack Regan, Gavin Coombes, Jack Stafford, Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Hogan

Live coverage of Ireland v England in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 5.30pm (KO 5.45pm) on Friday.