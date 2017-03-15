England come to Dublin (5pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Radio 1) assured of the Six Nations title ahead of their showdown with Ireland on Saturday, but the home side are looking to finish the season on a positive note.

What a difference a few weeks can make in sport.

Prior to the start of the Six Nations, Ireland were favourites to take England’s title, based largely on an impressive second half to 2016 when South Africa (away), New Zealand and Australia were all defeated.

With Ireland often favoured in the odd years (a Grand Slam is deemed more achievable with home games to France and England), it seemed like Joe Schmidt’s side were well set-up for a tilt at the title, and possibly even a clean sweep.

The reality has proven a little different however.

Losses away to Scotland and Wales have book-ended a facile win against Italy and a home victory over France, and the reigning champions come to town not only seeking a second successive Grand Slam, but also looking to match the All Black’s record of 18 consecutive Test wins.

Prop Tadhg Furlong admits that the visitors have been a cut above the rest from the outset this year but insists that there's more at stake than just spoiling their party.

“They have been full worth for retaining their title this year,” he told RTÉ Sport. “They have been clinical, they have seen out tight games.

"Within the team, within meetings, it (stopping the Grand Slam) hasn't been discussed at all. The focus is massively on us and trying to get the most out of the game that we can.

"And I suppose trying to prove to our supporters what it means to us."

From an Irish perspective, it has been a case of licking the wounds and addressing the wrongs in Cardiff in training this week.

A number of personnel switches have been mooted, but the Wexford native says the performances have not been as bad as some have suggested, though admitted a cutting edge in attack has been absent,

“It hurts, but you can’t fault guys for lack of effort...it was just the killer edge we probably didn’t have.”

“I thought we played quite well against Italy and France,” he responded when asked to reflect on the Six Nations campaign to date.

“There were significant moments in the game against Wales that we let slip through our fingers.

“It hurts, but you can’t fault guys for lack of effort. Everyone worked really hard, it was just the killer edge we probably didn’t have.”

Whatever Ireland team takes to the field at the Aviva, the challenge facing the green scrum will be a formidable one, particularly the exchanges in the front row where Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley and Dan Cole have started all four matched to date.

Furlong makes no bones of the “massive challenge” facing them in the tournament finale, but is glad to sign off at home.

“It’s exciting to be playing in the last game of the Six Nations at home.”

Live Six Nations coverage of Ireland v England on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player (KO 5pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Television coverage begins at 12pm on Saturday with live coverage of Scotland v Italy (KO 12.30pm) and France v Wales (KO 2.45pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player on Saturday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 5.30pm (KO 5.45pm) on Friday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England (KO 8pm) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7.50pm on Friday.