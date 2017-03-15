Wales will field an unchanged team for their RBS 6 Nations finale against France in Paris on Saturday.

Interim head coach Rob Howley has predictably retained the starting line-up that accounted for Ireland 22-9 five days ago.

It means that Bath forwards Luke Charteris and Taulupe Faletau remain among the replacements as Wales target a sixth successive victory over Les Bleus, while hooker Ken Owens will win his 50th cap.

If Wales win - and England beat Ireland in Dublin on Saturday - then Howley's men will secure a top-four world ranking place ahead of the 2019 World Cup pool draw in May.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Subs: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.

