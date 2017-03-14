Bernard Jackman was relieved of his duties at French club Grenoble Monday, but the news did not come as a shock to the former Ireland international.

Struggling in the Top 14, the club have had another difficult season in the top flight of French rugby and Jackman paid the price for the side’s lowly position.

But Jackman admitted that he felt that his exit had been coming for a few weeks as he felt that he was not on the same wavelength as the board of directors at Grenoble.

“It’s probably been coming for a few weeks,” said Jackman, speaking on 2FM’s Game On.

“We just haven’t been on the same wavelength as to where the club needs to go to turn it from a club that is fighting to stay up every week to a club that is challenging further.

“So there was obviously conflict if everyone does not have the same vision and...it’s time to move on.

“I’ve had five really good years here and it has been a really positive experience for me and my family.

“So now I want to move on to another project that is maybe more ambitious.”

Jackman also admitted that it has been a “turbulent season” at the French club with financial issues causing stability issues, while players were asked to take a pay cut in December.

But Jackman believes that the adversity brought the group together, which was something that proved quite enjoyable to experience.

“The goalposts changed and you are always looking for clarity of where the club is going medium to long term.

“The club were aware that it was going to be a difficult season, we finished last season on a negative dynamic and the club was under quite a bit of financial pressure.

“And in this league, once you show weakness financially, the bigger clubs target players whether they are on contract or off contract.

“We asked the players to take a pay cut in December and once we did that, it showed that our players were vulnerable to be tapped up by other clubs.

“So it has been an unbelievably turbulent season and the group has stayed pretty solid together.

“It has been good in some ways as a lot of things have been throw at us that you wouldn’t normally get on a week-to-week basis.

“It’s a great city and a great club and it just needs to get itself on strong foundations.”

But Jackman is planning to remain busy in the game and will use his downtime to fine-tune his trade by travelling to the southern hemisphere.

“I am a better coach now that when I arrived and we had five great years here.

“I think I am going to go down to the southern hemisphere to upskill and visit some high performance teams and maybe go over to the UK to Saracens as well.”