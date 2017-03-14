Ulster Rugby have confirmed that Ireland wing Tommy Bowe suffered a fractured left ankle in last week’s Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Bowe had only just come on as a replacement at the Principality Stadium last Friday when he was forced out of the game, leaving the pitch shaking his head as he was driven away on the injury cart

The province revealed that the Monaghan man underwent surgery on Tuesday to stabilise the fracture and he is expected to be sidelined for anything from eight-to-12 weeks.

There was further bad news for Ulster, with Marcell Coetzee sustaining what is described as a ‘significant knee injury’ in last weekend’s win over Zebre.

He will undergo exploratory surgery next week to fully ascertain the extent of the problem.



Another Ireland international, Andrew Trimble, has had surgery for a left hand fracture sustained in the game against Treviso at the start of the month. He is expected return to action in approximately four weeks.



These players join Jonny Simpson (neck), Callum Patterson (ankle), Lorcan Dow (ankle), Louis Ludik (concussion), Kyle McCall (hamstring), Stuart McCloskey (calf), Johnny McPhillips (groin), Stephen Mulholland (shoulder) and Rob Lyttle (shoulder) on the current injury list.

Ulster’s next game is away to Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade in the Pro12 League on Friday, March 24.

They are currently in fourth place in the table, four points ahead of Scarlets, and if they stay there it will be good enough for a place in the play-offs. Leinster, Ospreys and Munster are ahead of them.