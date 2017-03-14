Grenoble head coach Bernard Jackman has parted company with the French team with immediate effect.

The former Ireland international has agreed to leave the club following a meeting between Jackman and the club's board yesterday.

According to a report from French media outlet Le Dauphine, the board told Jackman that he would be let go at the end of the current season, but the former Leinster and Connacht player would prefer to go now rather than hang on.

Jackman did get a vote of confidence from Grenoble president Eric Pilaud several weeks ago but the French side currently sit in 13th in the Top 14, with two teams usually relegated from the league.

The proposed amalgamation of Racing 92 and Stade Francais mean that there could just be one side could be relegated this season, but Grenoble remain 14 points off Lyon Olympique in 12th, with just six games to go.

Mike Prendergast and Aaron Dundon are to take temporary charge of affairs at the club.