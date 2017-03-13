Peter O'Mahony says Ireland will play for themselves rather than focusing on shattering England's Grand Slam ambitions in Dublin this weekend.

The Munster back row spoke about a desire to leave the jersey "in a good place" as this year's RBS 6 Nations reaches its climax.

Eddie Jones's powerful side have already secured the championship, but they've bigger fish to fry at the Aviva - a potential second Slam on the bounce and a new record for consecutive Test wins.

O'Mahony insisted the hosts have their own targets though, as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

"We're not going with the idea to try and do something negative for someone else," he said.

"It's about getting something out of the game for us. There's a huge amount to get out of it for us.

"There's a huge carrot for us there to perform well and win at the weekend."

"There's rankings, which is hugely important for the next Word Cup. There's us playing at home in the Six Nations, in the Aviva, the fans are always so good to us.

"We want to put in a performance for them and the people who are close to us.

"There's a huge carrot for us there to perform well and win at the weekend."

Ireland fluffed their lines in Cardiff last Friday night.

They could have set up a mouthwatering championship decider with victory against Wales but failed to fully fire in a 22-9 loss.

The English battered Scotland the next day to clinch the title, but O'Mahony is confident Ireland will show their quality on their own patch.

"There's a silver lining there," he said. "We're creating opportunities but we realise that we need to be a bit more accurate, a bit more clinical to finish these off against sides against as good as the sides we're coming up against.

"It's the smallest of margins at this level. It certainly isn't an effort issue. We just need to be a little bit more accurate. It's nearly there.

"We know we're a good enough team to complete and finish out the drill we're asked to. If we can do that there isn't many teams that compete with us but we're just a little bit off.

"We really are close and we know we are. We can beat any team in the world on our day. Any time we lose we're very hard on ourselves and we're very critical of ourselves.

"They're coming over to win the Grand Slam, but there's so many carrots for us - to finish on a positive note, to put the jersey back in a place you can be proud of and move on to other things; to know you left it in a good place."