Tommy Bowe has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with England after suffering a suspected fracture of his left leg.

Fergus McFadden has been drafted into the Ireland squad to fill the gap left by Bowe and as of yet, there's no time frame for the Ulsterman's return.

Elsewhere Conor Murray and Jarrod Payne have both been passed fit to face England this Saturday.

Murray had to go off the pitch early in the second half against Wales with a stinger arm injury but he will be in full training this week.

Meanwhile Jonny Sexton underwent a precautionary head injury assessment after suffering a blow to the head against Wales but he has been given the all clear.