Wales Under-20 41-27 Ireland Under-20

Ireland's Under-20s saw their Grand Slam hopes crumble under a barrage of brilliant Welsh back play as the hosts claimed victory in a scintillating encounter in Colwyn Bay.

Two tries from centre Kieran Williams, including the crucial late score under the posts when the sides were level at 27-27, proved the difference as Wales' potent attack ran in a total of five tries.

Ireland were also dangerous with ball in hand, and Calvin Nash, Tadgh McElroy and Paul Boyle scored tries as the visitors clawed their way back from 14 points down to set up that grandstand finish.

Nigel Carolan's side were hoping to set up a Slam decider with England next weekend, but their poor record in Wales meant they were in for a stern test at Parc Eirias.

And so it proved. Ireland were quick out of the traps themselves as impressive Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour countered and fed skipper Nash, who beat two defenders to finish in the corner after six minutes.

But Wales hit back to cut Ireland open twice in the space of three minutes. First, a quick tap penalty caused confusion in the Irish defence, and before it could be properly reset, out-half Ben Jones put hooker Corrie Tarrant through a gap to score.

Now ahead 10-7, Wales put daylight between themselves and their visitors with a brilliant score from scrum-half Dane Blacker, who finished off a fine move which began deep in Welsh territory.

Two penalties from Munster's Bill Johnston reduced Ireland's arrears to four before Carolan's team were hit by a sucker punch on the stroke of half-time.

Good work off a lineout sucked in the Irish defence, and man-of-the-match Williams hit a big gap before side-stepping the tackle of Tommy O'Brien to give Wales a 24-13 half-time lead.

A Jones penalty padded that advantage after the break to leave Ireland's prospects looking bleak, but the Irish pack seized control of the encounter to level the match.

Hooker McElroy was on the end of an excellent driving maul before flanker Boyle finished off a series of drives by the loose forwards, including the excellent Caelan Doris and Gavin Coombes.

At 27-apiece, the game was in the balance, but matters turned against Ireland once again with the sin-binning of substitute Conor Fitzgerald on 62 minutes.

Wales took immediate advantage of the extra space, with Jones delivering a wonderfully flat skip pass to Williams, whose cracking line took him under the posts.

Ireland chased the game valiantly but it was Wales who delivered the final blow when Jack Pope helped push a maul over the line against tiring green shirts.

Wales leapfrogged Ireland into second the table with the win, but England claimed the Six Nations title with a 33-5 victory over Scotland in Northampton.