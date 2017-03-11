Eddie Jones is prepared for a colossal St Patrick's Day weekend battle as England look to make it back-to-back Grand Slams as he warned his team: "They love spoiling parties - and the party they'd love to spoil the most is the England party."

England secured the Six Nations title with an 18th consecutive Test win - level with New Zealand's best - after despatching Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham.

Jonathan Joseph scored three tries and Owen Farrell kicked 26 points as England equalled the record winning margin against Scotland with the highest points haul against their neighbours.

Not since England in 1992-93 has a team claimed back-to-back clean sweeps in the championship and Jones and his players are hungry to achieve that feat in Dublin next weekend.

"They're beaten, they're out of the tournament and they love spoiling parties."

Jones said: "We've got a fantastic opportunity. It (would) mean for the players they've achieved greatness.

"How many times in your life do you get to be great? It's exciting.

"They're in the dressing room now talking about it. They want to do it."

Ireland can be party poopers and Jones, who is unbeaten in 17 Tests in charge, says England are "vulnerable".

"Ireland, psychologically, are in a very strong position," he added.

"And the party they'd love to spoil the most is the England party.

"They've got an enormous amount of psychological advantage. We're vulnerable, because we've won, we're champions of the Six Nations.

"We're going to have to work really hard to get ourselves right for the game. And we will."

England led 30-7 at half-time and Jones urged his side - yet to face world champions New Zealand in his tenure - not to let up on woeful Scotland.

He added: "(The half-time message was) that we were ruthless and behaved like the number one team in the world. The number one team in the world goes on and finishes that off.

"We're not beating our chests and saying we're the number one team in the world, but we aspire to be the number one team in the world.

"We're one year into a four-year project. We've done reasonably well in the first year.

"We want to be the number one team in the world but we're not, so we have got to get better."

"That was useless" - John Barclay

Scotland captain John Barclay did not pull his punches after the heavy defeat and called his side "useless".

"We just didn't show up today. We got off to a bad start and it continued," the 30-year-old said.

"The discipline was very poor in the first half and there were soft tries. England are a very good side and are arguably the best team in the world, but for us, very disappointed obviously.

"We try to move away from that tag of plucky losers but that wasn't plucky enough. That was useless. That's not us. That's not what we tried to build to.

"We have one week left, one game we can finish the championship with three (wins) from five but if we play like that, no chance."

When asked if the numerous injuries to Scottish players affected the outcome of the match, Barclay added: "Not overly. You can't look at that as an excuse. We train for these scenarios."