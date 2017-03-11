As Ireland shift their focus to a winner takes all Grand Slam decider against England in Donnybrook on St Patrick’s Day, captain Paula Fitzpatrick admitted that a more clinical display would be required to stop the England juggernaut.

Creating opportunities hasn’t been a problem for Ireland during the championship, but finishing them off has proven a different matter.

Ireland have crossed the tryline on 11 occasions during their first four matches, while England have racked up a scarcely believable 31 tries over the same period.

Ireland’s profligacy in the final third was again evident in the 12-7 win over Wales in Cardiff earlier today, with the Ireland captain missing out on what looked a certain try.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty at times"

“I thought I was in myself, but obviously not,” Fitzpatrick told RTÉ Sport.

“We were always pushing for the line.

“We talk about taking our opportunities when we get them, so we obviously need to work on those key moments in the game in the key areas of the pitch.

“We need to look at that for next week.”

Wales offered plenty of resistance on an afternoon charged with emotion due to the recent death of international Elli Norkett.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty at times; we really had to work for it there at the end,” Fitzpatrick added.

“Wales put on a really good show. It was such an emotional day for them, obviously, and I’m really feeling for them now just seeing how much it meant for them, but I’m delighted with the win.”

Wales captain Carys Phillips said her side had "wanted to make Elli proud today".

"The girls put in an excellent shift and we made her proud," she added.

"The result didn't go our way but credit to Ireland, they've been in excellent form."

Ireland coach Tom Tierney hailed his side’s character, saying: “That’s two weeks in a row that we’ve been under the pump a small bit, so we’re absolutely delighted to get through the game today. Obviously, with the emotional side of things that we had to face, and great credit due to Wales for how they played.

“To get through it was absolutely brilliant and I’m very, very proud of the girls.

“It wasn’t perfect by any means but we just felt it was like a cup final today, just get the win and then it’s still alive.”

Looking ahead to the England game, Tierney said: It’s going to be very difficult, obviously.

“England are full-time professionals and are going very, very well, winning their matches by very good scores.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but all we can hope for is to be competitive.”