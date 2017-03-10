Joe Schmidt believes Ireland still have "a lot to play for" despite the stinging 22-9 defeat in Cardiff on Friday night.

Ireland came undone at a pumped-up Principality Stadium as a brace of tries from George North, and another at the death from Jamie Roberts, all but ended hopes of a title showdown with England next week.

Conor Murray was forced off with an arm injury early in the second half and Johnny Sexton left the field twice - first for a HIA and then to the bin after killing the ball on the line - on a night of frustration for the visitors.

All the talk in the build-up was of a possible winner-takes-all collision with England, but Schmidt insisted that was never on his players' minds.

"I know other people were talking about it; we've got too much respect for the Welsh to be talking about that," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We were solely talking about this game, about coming here against a team under massive pressure and trying to make sure we got a performance that allowed us to get the win. Next week is next week.

"We'll turn our attention to that now. I think there's still a lot to play for. We could conceivably still finish in the top three. We're desperate to do that.

"We [could be] responsible for ending one winning streak. If England do win tomorrow then I think the players will be up for a really big performance."

Ireland just lacked the cutting edge to breach a resolute home defence, being guilty of errors at crucial times as a try eluded them.

Schmidt praised his side's desire and spirit, but admitted they needed to be much more clinical.

"I think both teams were so willing and the endeavour was such that it was very difficult to sat really what was going to happen next," he said.

"It went from 100mph to just plain attritional at times.

"As soon as you got a bit of speed into the game and you got close it all tended to slow down. We got stung for that and conceded 10 points in minutes in the sin bin period. I really admired the way the team clawed their way back.

"Conceding the last try, we were try to do a whole lot off slow ball going backwards and in the end we set ourselves up to be scored against.

"We made some pretty good line breaks; we made some good opportunities.

"In each half we got the maul going and then undid ourselves effectively. A couple of other things we just didn't quite finish off."