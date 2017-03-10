Shane Horgan wasn't buying any notion of Celtic kinship as Ireland prepared for a Cardiff cauldron, and said there's "more niggle to an Irish-Welsh game than an Ireland-English at the moment".

Ireland need to win at the Principality Stadium to keep alive hopes of a championship decider against England next weekend.

Horgan expects blood and thunder tonight, and said we've got under the skins of the Welsh in recent years.

"There is more niggle to an Irish-Welsh game than... I think even than an Ireland-English game at the moment," he said.

"Over the last 15 years we've done very well with our provinces. They haven't done very well in their regions. We've beaten them on individual occasions in games.

"Our win-loss ration to them is good, but they've got three Grand Slams and we've got one and they think when we come together, we are a bit uppity.

"They say, 'why don't they give us the respect we're due. We've got three Grand Sams but yet they've got these Heineken Cups'.

"I think that's where it comes from.

"I think they think we're a bit arrogant, we think they're a bit arrogant for different reasons."

Eddie O'Sullivan echoed Horgan's sentiments, saying "a little bit of spice" has been building.

"There is that edge when you go on the field. It's mano a mano, it's green against red.

"There is that edge to it. That's what Test rugby is anyway but there is a little bit of spice to this and there has been for a while."