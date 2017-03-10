Les Kiss has made five changes for Ulster's Guinness PRO12 clash with Zebre at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (6.05pm).

After being in contention to start for Ireland against Wales, Jared Payne has recovered from bruising and again lines out at full-back, with Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau set to join him in the back three.

Stuart Olding, who impressed against Treviso after switching to fly-half late on, will start in the 10 jersey outside Ruan Pienaar.

Luke Marshall and Jacob Stockdale, both replacements in last Friday's win over Treviso, will form an all-new midfield partnership.

The match will be Stockdale's first start at outside centre, while Marshall will shift to inside centre after playing most of his rugby this season in the 13 jersey.

Meanwhile, Al O'Connor, Robbie Diack and Chris Henry are included as new faces in the forward pack.

The front row is unchanged as props Callum Black and Wiehahn Herbst, earning his 50th cap, will start either side of captain Rob Herring.

Kieran Treadwell will partner O'Connor in the engine room, while Marcell Coetzee will pack down at number 8 alongside Diack and Henry in the back row.

Rodney Ah You has recovered from injury and is named among the replacements with fellow forwards John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Franco van der Merwe and Clive Ross, who could also make his 50th Ulster appearance.

Backs Paul Marshall, Pete Nelson and David Busby, who made his debut against the same opposition a fortnight ago, will offer strong impact options off the bench.

Ulster: J Payne; C Gilroy, J Stockdale, L Marshall, C Piutau; S Olding, R Pienaar;: C Black, R Herring (captain); W Herbst, K Treadwell; A O'Connor, R Diack, C Henry, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Ah You, F van der Merwe, C Ross, P Marshall, P Nelson, D Busby.