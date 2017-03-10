Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness as fears grow over his availability for England's Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell missed the eve-of-match captain's run because of an unspecified leg injury incurred during training on Thursday and will be given the next 24 hours to demonstrate he is ready for the game as England look to maintain their unbeaten run.

"Owen didn't train today and we're monitoring his leg injury. It's a leg injury," defence coach Paul Gustard said.

"We have until tomorrow before kick-off to make a decision, which means he has at least another 24 hours of recovery ahead of him. We'll make a call as and when we know more."

