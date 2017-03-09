England head coach Eddie Jones has given conflicting messages surrounding the fitness of Owen Farrell, for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

The out-half received lengthy treatment for an injury during morning training and Jones seemed to give differing accounts to the player’s condition for the game at Twickenham

Jones, becoming more irascible with each question he faced, was in no mood for clarification when pressed on whether Farrell could miss out on the Calcutta Cup clash.

"He could be in doubt, mate," he said, with the familiar Australian form of address conveying anything but fraternity.

"He's got a bad leg, so he couldn’t finish training. I think he ran into my dog. I think he’ll be alright. He's in doubt but we'll see."

Pressed for more detail on his key goal kicker, he said: "I’m not going to tell you that mate. I’m sure you’ve got a long range camera and you can go into one of the rooms and find out."