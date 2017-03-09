The roof on the Principality Stadium will be closed for Friday night’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland (KO 8.05pm, live on RTÉ Two and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1) after the visitors agreed to the Welsh request.

England had insisted that the roof remained open during their victory in Cardiff earlier this season, and Joe Schmidt indicated yesterday that a decision would be based mainly around the weather.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!--cke_bookmark_105S--&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!--cke_bookmark_105E--&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Wales assistant coach Robyn McBride confirmed today that Ireland have given the green light to the home side’s request.

"Ireland are more than happy to go with our decision"

For the roof to be closed, both teams must agree on the move.

“It’s staying closed,” he said. “Ireland are more than happy to go with our decision. In fairness, from the supporters’ point of view, that’s going to add to the occasion.

“It will be a fantastic atmosphere and that’s what it’s all about.

“Teams come to Cardiff wanting to play in the Principality and make it as great an occasion as possible. It’s closed, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Currently the weather forecast for Friday is a dry, cool night in the Welsh capital, though showers are expected during the day.

Schmidt indicated at Carton House that a closure would only be required if there was a high threat of rain.

“If it’s fine, there wouldn’t really seem too much point in closing the stadium,” he said at yesterday’s press briefing.

“You can get a build-up of moisture within the stadium and it becomes almost counter-productive for wanting it to be a dry surface when it can start to get a little slippery when the roof is closed.”

The roof was open for Ireland’s last visit to Cardiff in the Six Nations, a 23-16 defeat in 2015.

Live Six Nations coverage of Wales v Ireland on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7pm on Friday (KO 8.05pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7.45pm and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Saturday.

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Sunday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Saturday.