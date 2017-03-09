Ireland U20 head coach Nigel Carolan has made three changes for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales, with Fineen Wycherley returning to the side after making his senior bow with Munster.

Ireland go into Saturday’s encounter at Parc Eirias (live coverage on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm, KO 6.30pm) with Grand Slam ambitions still intact, though the wins over both Scotland and Italy were by the bare minimum.

Wycherley returns to the second row after appearing against the Newport Gwent Dargons in the Guinness Pro12, while Gavin Coombes gets the nod at blinside flanker, lining up alongside Paul Boyle and Caelan Doris.

Jack Kelly comes in at outside centre to partner Ciaran Frawley in midfield in a re-jigged backline.

Jordan Larmour will wear the number 15 jersey, having played on the wing for Ireland's opening three games.

Tommy O'Brien moves from centre to the right wing, and Calvin Nash will again captain the side from the opposite flank.

“The management team are very happy with how the side is progressing and developing so far in the Championship, but there is another big test ahead of us this Saturday in Colwyn Bay,” Carolan said.

“Wales have been going well in the competition, and despite a loss to England, they had a very big win against Scotland in the last round so they will be coming into this game full of confidence.

“We've had a good two week build-up to this game and had another good day with the senior side last week, so for us it's now about getting out there and putting in a performance.”

Ireland team v Wales: Jordan Larmour, Tommy O’Brien, Jack Kelly, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash (captain); Bill Johnston, Johnny Stewart; Joey Conway, Tadgh McElroy, Charlie Connolly; FIneen Wycherley, Oisin Dowling; Gavin Coombes, Paul Boyle, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Greg McGrath, Matthew Burke, Jack Regan, Marcus Rea, Jack Stafford, Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Hogan.

Live Six Nations coverage of Wales v Ireland on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7pm on Friday (KO 8pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7.45pm and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Saturday.

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Sunday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Saturday.