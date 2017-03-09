RTÉ rugby analyst Tony Ward is looking forward to a great occasion in Cardiff tomorrow night and expects Ireland’s game-plan to be largely based on their destructive backrow division.

The fourth round of the Six Nations gets underway in the Welsh capital under lights tomorrow night (KO 8pm, live on RTÉ Two and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1) and respective head coaches Joe Schmidt and Rob Howley have both named unchanged line-ups following Ireland’s win over France and the Welsh defeat in Edinburgh last time out.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!--cke_bookmark_96S--&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!--cke_bookmark_96E--&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Having lost twice already, interim coach Howley will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage and Ward believes the former scrum-half is under increased pressure with his team selection to deliver a win.

“He’s under a lot of pressure in the Valleys at the moment,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme.

“In terms of bringing in younger players, he hasn’t done that. They owe their coach a big performance tomorrow night.”

Reflecting on the Irish squad, Ward believes that with few players sidelined, it is perhaps the strongest pool of players available to Schmidt and expects the Irish half-back combination of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray can stamp their authority all over the contest.

“When Sexton came back the last day, he really was outstanding,” he said.

“Murray’s playing as well as I have ever seen. At this point in time I think he’s the best number nine in the world.

“That said, he’s a real test tomorrow night against Rhys Webb, who is number two I would think in the Lions pecking order.”

Once again, CJ Stander, Seán O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip will pack down at the base of the scrum, with Peter O’Mahony on the replacements bench.

They will go toe-to-toe with Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty, with Warburton thriving without the captain’s armband and Moriarty keeping Toby Faletau on the bench.

In Tipuric, Wales possess perhaps the most natural seven in the competition, but Ward thinks the Irish trio can be the launchpad to any possible success in Cardiff.

“The back row is very strong, plus Peter O’Mahony on the replacements bench.

“We’re so strong in that area and we’ll play to that strength.”

Live Six Nations coverage of Wales v Ireland on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7pm on Friday (KO 8pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7.45pm and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Saturday.

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Sunday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Saturday.