Ireland Women’s head coach Tom Tierney has made three changes to his side to face Wales, with Alison Miller, Hannah Tyrrell and Sene Naoupu all coming into the starting team.

The trio were all involved with the Ireland Women's 7s in Las Vegas and missed the France game, but have been drafted in for Saturday’s Six Nations clash at the Cardiff Arms Park (KO 11.30am live coverage RTÉ Two).

Miller and Tyrrell come in on the wings, while Naoupu fills the midfield berth vacated by Claire McLaughlin, who sustained an ankle injury in training at the weekend.

In one positional switch, Kim Flood moves to full-back, having played on the wing in the 13-10 victory over France.

The forwards are unchanged, with Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons and Ailis Egan forming the front-row partnership for the fourth game in succession.

The second-row will see Old Belvedere duo Marie-Louise Reilly and Sophie Spence pack down together, and in the back-row, Number 8 and captain Paula Fitzpatrick is again joined by flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy.

“While it was great to get the win against France in the last game, we haven't dwelled on that and have firmly turned our attention to the challenge the Welsh will give us,” Tierney said.

“We are expecting Wales to be very much up for this game and there is set to be a big crowd in the Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

“With that in mind, it will be important that the players stay fully focused on their jobs and that we go out on Saturday ready to perform.”

Ireland team to play Wales: Kim Flood; Hannah Tyrrell, Jenny Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller; Nora Stapleton, Mary Healy; Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons, Ailis Egan; Sophie Spence, Marie Louise Reilly; Ciara Griffin; Claire Molloy, Paula Fitzpatrick (capt).

Replacements: Ciara O'Connor, Ilse van Staden, Ruth O'Reilly, Ciara Cooney, Nichola Fryday, Larissa Muldoon, Nikki Caughey, Mairead Coyne.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Saturday.

