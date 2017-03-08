An investigation by the European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] into Conor Murray's head injury sustained against Glasgow Warriors has said Munster followed the correct protocols in letting the scrum-half resume playing in their Champions Cup encounter.

The Review Group concluded its report by clearing Munster medical staff of any wrongdoing, and insisted the province stuck to the correct protocols.

“The player [Murray] was not diagnosed with concussion and as such, the decision as to when the player returns to play rests with Munster,” the report stated.

In the 62nd minute of the match on 17 January at Scotstoun, Murray went to ground following a tackle on Glasgow’s Tim Swinson and was attended to by the Munster medical team.

Following an on-pitch assessment, Murray was allowed to resume play.

After real-time video footage of the incident was reviewed by the Munster medical team pitchside, the player was then temporarily removed from the field as part of the HIA process for further assessment, before subsequently returning.

The EPCR announced soon after that an investigation would take place into the incident, and in its report today, says the player “did not meet the criteria for immediate and permanent removal from the field of play”.

“In reviewing both the initial and subsequent footage provided by the club, the group were satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the player did not meet the criteria for immediate and permanent removal from the field of play,” the report read.

"There was nothing to suggest to the Group that the HIA protocol was not followed during this initial assessment of the player"

“Whilst a case could have been made for the player’s removal for an HIA immediately following the initial assessment of the player, the group felt that the decision for the player to play on and be monitored, in the absence of access by the team doctor to real-time video review at this time, was consistent with the range of current practice and current interpretation of the criteria for requesting an HIA.

“Once the real-time video had been reviewed the player was then removed for an HIA1 assessment.

“There was nothing to suggest to the group that the HIA protocol was not followed during this initial assessment of the player.”

The Review Group praised the use of video technology used by Munster in assessing Murray’s condition.

“The use of a realtime video review system in the professional game to assist in the identification of head injury events is to be encouraged to further player welfare.”

"The Club’s medical team and more specifically, its Team Doctor, followed the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocol and used the MyPlayXPlay real-time video review system to review their initial on field assessment," the report concluded.