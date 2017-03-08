Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has resisted the temptation of bringing fit-again Jared Payne into his match-day 23 after naming an unchanged team for Friday night's Six Nations clash with Wales.

Ireland travel to Cardiff (KO 8pm, live on RTÉ Two and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1) hoping to maintain their Championship bid ahead of the tournament finale against unbeaten England at the Aviva Stadium and it’s as you were from the side that saw off France last time out.

It is the first time Ireland have named an unchanged team since 2014.

Payne was on the scoresheet for Ulster last week in his first start since a kidney injury sustained during the November internationals, but the only change in personnel sees provincial team-mate Andrew Trimble missing out with a hand injury and is replaced by Tommy Bowe.

Bowe was introduced as a second-half substitute against Scotland, but failed to make the match-day squads against Italy and France.

Rob Kearney was the only injury concern for Schmidt this week, but he has overcome his groin injury and trained fully all week. The Leinster man at full-back to win his 76th cap for Ireland.

Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue their budding midfield partnership, with Munster pair Keith Earls and Simon Zebo selected on the wings.

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray again are selected at half-back, while Peter O’Mahony is unable to force his way into a competitive backrow with CJ Stander, Seán O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip picked at the back of the scrum.

Up front, Jack McGrath is again preferred to Cian Healy, joined by captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong, with Donnacha Ryan and Devin Toner getting the nod as the starting locks, with Iain Henderson providing cover on the bench.

Ireland team to play Wales: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; J Sexton, C Murray; J McGrath, R Best (capt), T Furlong; D Ryan, D Toner; CJ Stander, S O'Brien, J Heaslip.

Replacements: N Scannell, C Healy, J Ryan, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, K Marmion, P Jackson, T Bowe.

Live Six Nations coverage of Wales v Ireland on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7pm on Friday (KO 8pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7.45pm and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Saturday.

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Sunday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Saturday.