Zane Kirchner will leave Leinster to join Newport Gwent Dragons at the end of the season.

Kirchner will moves to Wales following four seasons with the Irish province.

He won 82 caps for Leinster, scoring 11 tries in the process, including a memorable double in the Pro12 final in 2014.

Kirchner said: "When looking at the current Dragons squad, the average age and talent within the region; that is what got me interested.

"I am keen to find my feet, settle in with boys as quickly as possible, and add value to the squad where I can.

"I believe the Dragons will definitely move in the right direction.

"New decisions and ventures aren't always easy to make, however the experience of moving to Leinster, my first move abroad, has helped and knowing a few of the other South Africans in the squad makes my decision easier.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen paid tribute to Kirchner's impact with the province:

"I will always remember his two tries in the Pro12 Final against Glasgow at the RDS as they paved the way for us to win the game, a game that happened to be my last ever game of rugby played.

"We would like to thank Zane for the contribution that he has made to Leinster Rugby.

"We wish him and his family the very best of luck with their move to Wales and look forward to meeting him when we take on the Dragons next season.

"I am sure all the fans will give him a warm welcome when he returns to the RDS.”