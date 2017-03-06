In-form Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is "happy with his game" but admits that the return of Johnny Sexton relieves a little bit of pressure from his shoulders.

The Ireland scrum-half has stood out and stood up in the Six Nations so far.

The 2014 and 2105 champs were without Sexton for the opening two games, a defeat to Scotland and win over Italy.

Ulster’s Paddy Jackson was an able deputy but Murray says he can focus a little bit more on his own game with the Leinster man, who returned for the victory over France, on his outside.

“To have a player of Johnny’s calibre outside puts you at ease a little bit for sure,” said Murray ahead of Friday’s trip to Wales.

“He’s a world-class player and having him outside you, having that confidence, he’s been there and done it so many times. When he steps into the fold, it takes a bit of pressure off you, definitely.”

The 27-year-old Munster is in line for the player of the tournament award if he keeps up his performance level.

He refused to engage in any Lions speculation though, saying only: “I’m happy with where my game is at at the moment and how I’m contributing to the team.”

There’s no room for complacency on Friday. Any slip-up in Cardiff means that a final-day showdown with England for the title would be off the cards.

“For us as players, how we prepare for games, you just look at the opposition at the end of the week and look how difficult it’s going to be to beat them,” said Murray.

“It’s in our control this weekend, we’ve got to perform in this game and that’s all we can talk about and all we can focus on.

“I know people are talking about the last game already but genuinely we can’t prepare for another game beyond the one you’re looking for.

“We’ve got to be ready for it and match it, make sure we start early.

“We started slowly against them the last time and that was probably the difference between the team in the end.

“We went 12-0 down after 15 minutes maybe so that’s going to be a big challenge this week. Starting well is key for us.”

