It’s a crime Ireland have been guilty off in the past and Jack McGrath knows that a slow start against Wales on Friday (8pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Radio 1) would be a cardinal sin.

Ireland’s Grand Slam ambitions were undone by defeat in Cardiff two years ago and it was a groggy opening that helped Wales hold out for a 23-16 win.

Joe Schmidt’s side beat Scotland the following week to claim the title but Ireland, after a costly beginning in Murrayfield, are now in the last chance saloon.

“Going back to 2015 where we gave them a 12-point head start and then woke up and got into the game, we don’t want that to happen again,” said McGrath, who hopes to win his 40th cap on Friday.

“That’s something we’re wary of. We’re looking to start from the word go and not give them any footholds because once they get on the front foot they are a very difficult team to play against.

“They are at home and there’s a lot of pride there still.

“There’s other things like rankings. There’s going to be a lot to play for, especially for them at home.

“We know Wales, as a country, love their rugby. They’re going to be hurting big time from that Scotland game. I think the wounded animal is the most dangerous thing. It’s up to us to be very wary of them.”

While Rob Howley's side are out of the running for the title, this match is set up as almost a Six Nations semi-final for the visitors.

Defeat means that next week’s tie against England is probably just another Slam-buster, while a win sets up the final-day clash as a championship decider.

“We’re aware that we’ve got ourselves back into the competition now,” said the 27-year-old Leinster prop.

“Any slip-up now and there’s no chance for a championship. Friday is our main goal.

“For us we’re always next-game focused.

“We know there is a championship there. We can’t look past that, we know Friday is the most important thing on our plate [but] we know there’s an opportunity there for championship."

"I think the wounded animal is the most dangerous thing."

Schmidt’s modus operandi for this championship has been to rotate the starting loose-head position between McGrath and Leinster team-mate Cian Healy.

If the boss continues in the same vein, then Healy will get the nod. McGrath insists that both men bring out the best in each other.

“Cian is still one of the best loose-heads in the world,” said McGrath. “We always pick each other’s brains. We have a good camaraderie.

“Whoever starts, whoever benches, it’s all for the team. You obviously want to be starting but you always have a role if you make the squad.

“It’s a good thing to have, we enjoy each other’s company. It’s a good battle we have going there but we’re trying to push each other as hard as possible.”

Live Six Nations coverage of Wales v Ireland on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7pm on Friday (KO 8pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7.45pm and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Sunday.

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Sunday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Sunday.