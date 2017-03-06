Leinster lock Mike McCarthy will leave the province at the end of the season for French Pro D2 side Racing Club de Narbonne.

London-born McCarthy, capped 19 times for Ireland, has penned a two-year deal with the second-tier club.

He joined Leinster back in 2013 from Connacht. The 35-year-old had two stints out west and has also played for Newcastle Falcons and Wasps.

Narbonne announced the signing on their official Facebook page, describing McCarthy as possessing "the famous fighting spirit" of the Irish.

“I have loved my time in Leinster and am very grateful for my time here," McCarthy told the club's website.

“But this is an excellent opportunity for me and for my young family and I am really excited for the challenge with Narbonne. There is a lot of ambition among the president and coaching team to rebuild this historic club and I’m really looking forward to playing a part in achieving this.

“However, firstly I’m focused on a big end of season with Leinster and hopefully repaying the club and the supporters with some silverware. We are in a really good place on two fronts and I look forward to contributing over the next few months and finishing out as strongly as possible.”

Earlier on Monday Leinster confirmed the signing of 24-year-old back James Lowe from Super Rugby side the Chiefs.