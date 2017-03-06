Ireland international Ian Madigan looks poised to join Bristol next season after Bordeaux agreed to release the out-half early from his contract.

The former Leinster man joined the Top 14 side last summer but has struggled to break into the team and has lost his place in the Ireland squad.

The RTÉ Sport Online columnist hinted said last month that he was "open to playing for any of the provinces" and that "playing for Ireland is still the ultimate for me".

However, Joe Schmidt has warned that players plying their trade outside the provinces face a tougher task to force their way into his plans, so an international recall for the 27-year-old now seems unlikely.

Madigan, who is believed to have agreed a three-year deal worth over €500,000 per year, will play under current Connacht coach Pat Lam at Ashton Gate next season.

Bristol are likely to be in the second-tier Championship, however. They are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership with five games to play.

England international Shane Geraghty and former Wales star Gavin Henson currently compete for the No 10 shirt at Bristol.