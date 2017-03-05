Ireland's Andrew Trimble will miss the rest of this year's Six Nations after suffering a broken bone in his hand.

Trimble suffered the injury in Ulster's 19-7 Pro12 victory over Treviso on Friday evening and scans have now shown that he broke a bone.

The news comes as a fresh blow for the Ulster winger, who only returned to the Irish team in last week's victory over France, having just recovered from a groin injury.

Connacht's Ultan Dillane will also miss Ireland's games with Wales and England as he had to undergo surgery to resolve a shoulder problem.

The IRFU's confirmed both players' withdrawal from the Ireland squad in a statement which read: "Andrew Trimble sustained a hand injury against Treviso at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night and has been ruled out of the final two rounds of the RBS 6 Nations Championship.

"Ultan Dillane will undergo surgery this week for an ongoing shoulder issue. He will be ruled out of action for 8 - 10 weeks."

There is better news elsewhere for Joe Schmidt as Rob Kearney continues to recover from a groin injury and is expected to take part in full training with the Ireland squad on Monday.

Meanwhile Ulster's Tommy Bowe has been drafted into the squad.