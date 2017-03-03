Leinster have named their team to take on the Scarlets tomorrow evening in the RDS Arena and it features both Joey Carbery and Luke McGrath.

There are four changes to the starting XV that won in Newport last Friday and further changes on the bench.

Carbery starts at full back for the second week in a row with Adam Byrne and Fergus McFadden on the right and left wings. It's as you were in the centre also with Noel Reid and Zane Kirchner in the 12 and 13 jerseys.

The first change is in the half backs with Luke McGrath partnering Ross Byrne. In the pack Irish international Richardt Strauss captains the team for the first time in the RDS as he comes in at hooker, with Peter Dooley and Michael Bent continuing at loose head and tight head.

Ross Molony is again selected in the second row but Hayden Triggs comes in from the start this week having scored off the bench last week.

In the back row Dan Leavy comes in at open side having been 24th man last weekend with Ireland, with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan continuing at six and eight.

Bryan Byrne comes onto the bench where he will be joined by his twin brother Ed who made his first appearance in 28 months last weekend away to the Dragons.

Should he get an opportunity off the bench tomorrow it will be Ed's first run out at the RDS since October 2014 against Edinburgh.

Leinster: Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne, Zane Kirchner, Noel Reid, Fergus McFadden, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath, Peter Dooley, Richardt Strauss, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Hayden Triggs, Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Mike Ross, Mike McCarthy,. Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tom Daly, Barry Daly

Munster boss Rassie Erasmus has made five changes and names Billy Holland as captain for Saturday's Guinness PRO12 round 17 clash away to Cardiff Blues at 5.15pm.

In two changes to the pack Darren O’Shea comes in to partner Holland in the second row with Robin Copeland making his return from a thumb injury to start at number 8.

Across the backline Ian Keatley re-joins Duncan Williams in the half backs with Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute resuming their partnership in midfield – Scannell overcoming the knock to his knee while Taute makes the positional switch from fullback.

The final changes sees Andrew Conway return at fullback.

In managing player load Tyler Bleyendaal was unavailable for selection with Dave Foley missing this weekend’s game due to illness

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony, Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland.; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Francis Saili.