Jared Payne and Joey Carbery have been recalled to the Ireland training squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations after recovering from injuries.

Centre Payne has been absent since hurting a kidney in the November win over Australia but returned to action for Ulster in Sunday's Pro12 victory over Zebre.

Leinster outhalf Carbery made his first three international appearances in November before injuring his ankle.

He has played a full in the province's last two games.

There were also recalls for Carbery's back-row clubmate Jack Conan and Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne.

Rob Kearney is included in the 36-man panel despite sustaining a groin injury in the victory over France last month but there is no place for Ulster's Tommy Bowe.

Ireland play Wales in Cardiff on Friday 10 March before hosting England in the final round in Dublin on March 18 (both games live on RTÉ2).

IRELAND squad (v Wales and England)

Forwards (19): Rory Best (captain), Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip Iain Henderson, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Sean O’Brien, Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahony, Quinn Roux, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, James Tracy.

Backs (17): Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Craig Gilroy, Robbie Henshaw, Paddy Jackson, Rob Kearney, Kieran Marmion, Luke Marshall, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Tiernan O’Halloran, Jared Payne, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Simon Zebo.