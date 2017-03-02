Australian forward Scott Fardy has confirmed he will join Leinster next season.

The 32-year-old, who has played 19 times for the Wallabies, is believed to have agreed a two-year deal with the province, which would make him eligible to play in the 2019 World Cup if he then returns to Australia.

The 6'6 Sydney native, who can also play at flanker, is believed to have been signed as a lock.

Fardy only made his Super Rugby debut at the age of 28 in 2012 but quickly became a firm fixture of the Canberra-based Brumbies side and broke into the national side the following year.

"It's still a big year ahead at the Brumbies and I'm looking forward to the season ahead in Canberra," Fardy told the Canberra Times.

"I'm also excited about the chance to join Leinster next season. But I've got a lot that I want to achieve at the Brumbies and it should be a great year with the boys."

The Brumbies began their Super Rugby campaign with a 17-13 defeat against Crusaders last weekend.