Matt Healy and Jake Heenan will not be fit for Friday’s visit of Zebre in the Guinness Pro12, but are expected to be available for their next outing away to Glasgow in round 18.

The pair, along with Marnitz Boshoff, are expected to be fully recovered from their respective injuries by time they travel to Scotstoun on 25 March.

Pat Lam’s side will be hoping to make it four successive wins when they host struggling Zebre, their second outing against Italian opposition within a week after the comfortable 34-19 win over Treviso.

Healy, who has scored three tries this season, sustained a minor thigh strain in training last week and continues to rehab, while Heenan’s ankle injury will keep him sidelined for Friday night’s encounter.

South African Boshoff has only played twice since his move to the Sportsground, and he too is also expected to be match fit towards the end of the month.

The extent of Nepia Fox Matamua’s knee injury will be assessed by a surgeon this week, while Ivan Soroka returns to training this week.

Scrum-half Cian Kelleher injured his hamstring in training last week and will be out of action until the latter part of the season.