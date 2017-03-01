Leinster captain Isa Nacewa will remain at the club for the 2017/18 season.

The 34-year-old New Zealander confirmed to RTÉ Sport that he would spend next year at the club.

“I’m back here at Leinster next season, continuing on here,” said the full-back.

Nacewa is in his second spell with the Blues having first joined in 2008.

He retired from rugby in 2013 with three Heineken Cup titles under his belt before returning to Leinster in 2015 on a one-year contract that was subsequently extended.

On Monday Leinster announced that seven Academy players - Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy, Rory O’Loughlin, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Peadar Timmins - had signed senior contracts.

Nacewa, who recently had knee surgery, confirmed that he has returned to training and is hoping to be selected for Saturday’s Pro12 game against Scarlets at the RDS.

“[The procedure was] really simple and really minor,” he said.

“I was in early morning and then out before lunchtime, it was just a little clean-up that had just been aggravating me for a while, no issues whatsoever so pretty much good to go.

“I’m already back running so with two weekends off, timing couldn’t have been better for me so I’ll be flying in no time.”

Nacewa was in the RDS today to reveal details of the Life Style Sports #FuelThe4th fan experience.