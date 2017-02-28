World Rugby has ruled out any knee-jerk response to the breakdown tactics used by Italy against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

England head coach Eddie Jones was infuriated by the Azzurri's strategy of refusing to compete for possession after a tackle had been made, thereby ensuring no ruck was formed and there was no offside line.

It meant Conor O'Shea's Italy were legitimately able to swarm over the RBS 6 Nations champions from all directions as they sought to use the ball.

The hosts ultimately emerged conclusive 36-15 winners, but an angry Jones said of the ploy, "If that's rugby, I'm going to retire", adding that the laws must be revised or the game will "cease to be rugby".

Press Association Sport reports that World Rugby is considering whether to review the laws governing the breakdown in light of events at Twickenham, but there will be no immediate action taken.

The tackle and ruck are already being examined as part of an ongoing routine review of the laws that was initiated after the 2015 World Cup.

Italy acted within the laws, which were correctly officiated by referee Romain Poite, and the tactics used have been evident in other games at Test and club level, although never in such wholesale fashion.

Unions are able to submit a clarification request over laws, but it is understood that the Rugby Football Union will not be raising the issue as a matter of urgency and will instead opt to handle it via the regular discussions that already take place with World Rugby.

"World Rugby regularly issue clarifications on various laws, so they could decide to do this anyway due to the interest generated by (Sunday's) match," an RFU spokeswoman said.