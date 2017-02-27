IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora has defended the decision to send three of Ireland’s women players on 7s duty during the Six Nations, insisting the reaction has been “over-the-top”.

Hannah Tyrrell, Allison Miller and Sene Naoupu missed the win over France as they are in the 12-player squad competing in the third stage of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Las Vegas this coming weekend.

Miller and Naoupu were both involved with Ireland sides in Dubai, but were playing with the Ireland Women's 15s team during the Sydney tournament.

Tyrrell scored the crucial winning try against Italy, but was also called up to play in Las Vegas as Ireland chase a top-eight finish in the World Series in order to retain their place and qualify for the Sevens World Cup.

Speaking on Against the Head, Nucifora said he was “disappointed” by the coverage considering the investment that has gone into the women’s programme in the last two years.

“People are more than welcome to speak their mind, but to have their facts right in the first place is the most important thing,” he said.

“A plan was put in place many months ago how we managed the Sevens and 15s and how the players were going to be utilised and developed.

“In the week of one particular game to start becoming very emotional around how they looked at the selections that we had made and how we chose to utilise our playing group I thought was over-the-top.”

Nucifora insisted that the tournament in Vegas was only confirmed in December by which time the Six Nations dates were already in place, and says it will actually strengthen the depth of Tom Tierney’s squad.

“To be able to utilise the girls on a Sunday, put them on a long difficult flight and still prepare and be able to perform at the level we want them to next weekend, wasn’t a choice we wanted to make.

"We’d rather get the benefit of having some new players to get an opportunity.”

Ireland's director of women's rugby Anthony Eddy insisted that the decision was taken with the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Dublin and Belfast in August, is the main aim, something Nucifora also stated on the programme.

“If we play our best 15 every week, when we get to the World Cup and we get some injuries like I remember happened in a World Cup just recently, what will we do?

“At least two players have got that experience, benefitted from it and are stronger for it."

Retired Ireland international Lynn Cantwell said that the root of the controversy may have lay in how the plan was communicated.

Nucifora responded by saying that Joe Schmidt isn’t consulted with the playing group over his policy of selection, but Cantwell says everyone needs to be on the same wavelength to avoid such issues in the future.

“If we understand what that vision is, what plans are being put in place, at least the girls know during the Six Nations what we have to sacrifice," she said.

“If we are all engaged in that strategy and know the operational plans, those disruptions will be swallowed easier.”