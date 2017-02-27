The family of Wales international Elli Norkett have paid tribute to her as "loved and valued by many" after she was killed in a car crash on Saturday.

Norkett sustained fatal injuries in the collision in Neath Port Talbot, south Wales, on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old, from Llandarcy, Neath, was the youngest player in the Rugby World Cup in 2013.

Her family released a tribute to her through South Wales Police.

"Elli Norkett was a kind-hearted and caring 20-year-old final year student at Cardiff Met University, studying sport development," they said.

"In 2013 she was the youngest player in the Rugby World Cup and had gained four Welsh senior caps at the age of 17.

"Elli also represented Wales at Sevens and was selected for the Great Britain Students Sevens.

"On the club front she was proud to represent Swansea Ladies and the Ospreys. At Cardiff Met she played in two BUCS finals at Twickenham and wanted to pursue a career in coaching the game she loved.

"Elli was loved and valued by many and has touched the hearts of all her family and friends due to her kind nature and endearing personality.

"The family wish to be allowed to grief in peace at this extremely distressing time."