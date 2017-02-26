Johnny Sexton and Paddy Jackson have been backed to form a playmaking duo capable of guiding Ireland to a RBS 6 Nations title decider with England.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has tipped fly-halves Sexton and Jackson to dovetail to clinical effect in the clash against Wales in Cardiff on 10 March.

Joe Schmidt's men have wrestled back a level of control in their Six Nations campaign thanks to Saturday's 19-9 win over France in Dublin.

Now a victory in Wales could line up a winner-takes-all clash with England at the Aviva Stadium on 18 March, and Henderson believes the combination of fit-again Sexton and Jackson boosts Ireland's resources.

"Johnny gives confidence to the team and has massive experience," said Henderson.

"The boys were all happy with Paddy's performance in Italy but obviously Johnny has a lot of experience, big-game experience and a lot of time playing outside Conor Murray.

"It was great to see him come through the France game unscathed and for Jacko to finish it off as well.

"It's fantastic when you have two fly-halves that everyone has massive confidence in both of them. They can interchange, come on and off and both run the game really well.

"I think it's a really big asset for Ireland to have Paddy on the bench, he's not only playing well but also everyone's got massive confidence in him.

"I thought he played amazingly in South Africa in the summer and then to guide Ireland home in the win over Australia in the autumn.

"We did ourselves an injustice against Scotland"

"Our defeat in Scotland obviously wasn't ideal but even there and again in Italy, he ran the show fantastically well.

"Johnny's massively competitive, and there's always pressure on him and I'm sure when he sees Jacko doing well that just makes him want to get back all the quicker. They work really well together and bounce really well off each other."

Scrum-half Murray nipped in for the only try as Ireland saw off France in Dublin, with Sexton posting 11 points with the boot in his first game in a month following a calf injury.

Jackson slotted a late penalty in a tidy late cameo, as Ireland repelled France's constant threat.

"We did ourselves an injustice against Scotland," said Ulster lock Henderson.

"As a rule we're a good defensive side, but we'll probably still be ripped to shreds by (defence coach) Andy Farrell on Monday morning, saying we've got to get better.

"The Cardiff game will be tough, and they'll be coming all guns blazing and we'll be looking to make a big impact there as well.

"We need to be able to chase our line breaks down now, and we've got to make sure we don't turn over as much ball.

"If we nail those two things down that will go a long way to our phases being a lot better.

"And our defence needs to be a bit more solid, not giving them any ball.

"I don't think you can ever really rule out Wales at home, especially after a defeat in Scotland that they'll be upset about.

"I know if we were in their shoes we wouldn't be resting on our laurels we'd be wanting to make an impact, to make sure our home fans we put on the best performance for them."