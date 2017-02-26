Former New Zealand international Ali Williams has been suspended by French club Racing 92 after he was arrested in possession of cocaine.

Toulon player James O'Connor, who has been capped 44 times by Australia, was also arrested in Paris in the early hours of Saturday, according to reports in France.

"A player of Racing 92 is at the heart of an investigation into the purchase and possession of cocaine," the club said in a statement.

"In this context, it was decided to suspend Ali Williams.

"If the investigation confirmed the possession of cocaine and the transaction, it would not only be against the law but also a serious fault in terms of our ethics."

Williams, 35, who was a part of the All Blacks side that won the 2011 World Cup on home soil, came out of retirement last summer to play for Top 14 champions Racing 92.