Rory Best is relishing a return to Cardiff under the Friday night lights and the opportunity to keep Ireland's Six Nations title hopes on track.

France were put away at the Aviva Stadium but not without some jittery moments.

Ireland failed to find their rhythm in the early exchanges before Conor Murray's try, and the trusty boot of Jonathan Sexton, steered them to victory.

Now, it's on to Wales, who suffered a shock defeat in Scotland and will be desperate for redemption.

"It's a great place to play," Best told RTÉ Sport.

"We played there under lights at the World Cup. We know what the atmosphere is going to be like. I'm sure it'll be a long day for some of the supporters building up to the game but we'll take stock of this, look at how we can improve, look at ways we can attacks Wales, who are a super team as well, and we'll try to push on and keep the momentum."

Of The win against Les Bleus, he added: "It was a really really tough game. The little bit of rain at the start and throughout the game made it tough.

"They're a very good side and we're very happy to grind out that win. There are elements we were happy with and there are elements we have to work a lot harder on.

"We knew it was important to get a lead and to get more than a score ahead to and to just ultimately make sure we won the game. We knew, 'whenever the chances come to attack them we'll do that but we've also got to be smart'.

"Whenever they put us under pressure the good thing was we were able to get our defensive shape back. Then when we put them under pressure, I think if we'd have had one more phase, maybe two more phases at times we might have broken them. It's another win. It keeps us on course."