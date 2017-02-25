Ireland's greater tactical awareness can see them get the better of France, according to the RTÉ panel.

This evening's clash at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 4.50pm, sees both sides still in contention for the Six Nations title. As to how Joe Schmidt's side will start the game, Brent Pope said: "Ireland will start by giving the ball a bit of space, you don't want to get into an arm wrestle with the French.

"They are heavy around the fringes, with guys like Louis Picamoles. You have got to play it a bit wide."

Shane Horgan concurred with Pope's assessment and added: "We've had very high possession stats over the last number of months, but that's not going to be enough for us against the French, running into those tough areas that they defend around ruck is exactly what they want.

"They have very capable defenders and are committed. Tactically they are not great and if Ireland move the ball a bit wider I think they will have huge success. If they don't do that, they will get into a dogfight and they don't want that."

To expand further on how tactics will shape this encounter, Brent Pope believes that the home side have more going for them.

"Ireland have the greater mobility, I think they make less mistakes, they are better coached. They will win but don't play to France's strengths which is close in, tight game."