HT: Ireland 7-6 France

Conor Murray burrowed over for a 30th-minute try to give Ireland a huge shot in the arm in their crucial RBS 6 Nations showdown with France.

The hosts had laboured against Les Bleus until the Munster man squeezed over after a well-worked scrum.

If Ireland were unsure which France would turn up in Dublin for their RBS 6 Nations showdown, they got their answer in a frantic opening.

The visitors controlled the early exchanges, Camille Lopez opening the scoring off the tee on 12 minutes and then doubling his side’s lead with another penalty six minutes later.

In between that Les Bleus thought they’d a try on the board when Remi Lamerat galloped over but a Gael Fickou knock-on in the build-up was spotted by the TMO and the hosts got off the hook.

Ireland passed up two chances to put points of the board by kicking to the corner, but on both occasions it backfired, the tenacious French defence holding firm, until Murray found a way through.

That gave the crowd the lift they craved, and only desperate French defending shut out Joe Schmnidt’s men for a second try before the whistle.

A half of two halves, but Ireland lead at the break.