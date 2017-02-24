Ireland survived a late onslaught from France to register a 27-22 in Donnybrook as Nigel Carolan’s charges extended their unbeaten record in the Under-20 Six Nations to three games.

Tadgh McElroy, Tommy O’Brien, and Oisin Dowling crossed the whitewash for Ireland in the first half, with Faraj Fartass scoring France’s sole try in the opening period as the hosts led 21-10 at the interval.

Bill Johnston, whose kicking was faultless on the night, knocked over a penalty soon after the restart, but Fartass’ try and Romain Ntamack’s converted penalty try made it 24-22 with just under 10 minutes to play, as Ireland battled to the end with 14 men after Sean Masterson was sent to the sin-bin.

France’s haste in running the ball out of their own 22 resulted in a knock-on, which Baptiste Couilloud picked up in an offside position, with Johnston making the visitors pay the price from the tee.

The win came at some cost as captain Calvin Nash was an early casualty, failing to return to the fray after a head injury assessment.

Flanker Paul Boyle became Ireland’s fourth captain of this year’s championship, after Jack Kelly and Cillian Gallagher suffered shoulder injuries in the wins over Scotland and Italy.

Next up for Ireland, is a trip to Colwyn Bay, where a Wales side that inflicted a remarkable 65-34 win over Scotland tonight will lie in wait.

Ireland remain in second place in the overall standings, with England -46-0 winners over Italy in Darlington - occupying top spot in the table.