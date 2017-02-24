Tommy Bowe will make his 150th Ulster appearance after Les Kiss named the Ireland international on the right wing in one of nine changes for the team to face Zebre on Sunday (KO 12.30pm).

Bowe featured in the Six Nations defeat to Scotland but has not made the subsequent 23-man squads and will make a landmark appearance at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

In all, Kiss has made nine changes to the starting team that recorded a 37-17 bonus point win over Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium last week.

Six of those changes come up front and will lead to an all-new front five. Rob Herring will captain the side from hooker and will make up the front row along with Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst. Robbie Diack and Alan O'Connor are paired together as the starting locks for the first time.

Clive Ross is picked at blindside flanker and will be joined in the back row by Chris Henry and Marcell Coetzee, who has had a major impact in his first two outings for the Province.

In the backline, Ruan Pienaar and Pete Nelson will continue their half-back partnership, while Stuart Olding has recovered from an elbow injury and will link up with Luke Marshall in midfield.

Charles Piutau has also recovered from injury to take his place on the left wing, opposite Bowe, while Jacob Stockdale - a double try scorer against Glasgow - will line out at fullback.

Callum Black, John Andrew, Ricky Lutton, Pete Browne and Sean Reidy, who all started in the pack last week, are named among the replacements. Scrumhalf Paul Marshall will join Payne and Busby as backline cover in the match day squad.

Meanwhile, Jared Payne has recovered from a kidney injury he picked up while on international duty in November and is selected among the replacements.

Ulster team to play Zebre: J Stockdale, T Bowe, L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau, P Nelson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Herring (captain), W Herbst, R Diack, A O'Connor, C Ross, C Henry, M Coetzee;

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, P Browne, S Reidy, P Marshall, J Payne, D Busby.

Watch Scotland v Wales and Ireland v France live on RTÉ2 from 2pm Saturday, listen live on Radio 1 Saturday Sport and follow our live blog on RTÉ Sport Online.

Watch Ireland U20 v France U20 live on RTÉ2 from 8pm Friday. Watch Ireland Women v France Women live on RTÉ2 from 12.30pm Sunday and listen live on LW252 and Radio 1 Extra. Follow live blogs on RTÉ Sport Online.