Bundee Aki makes a welcome return to the Connacht team as Pat Lam has made six changes to his side to take on Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The powerful centre had been sidelined by an ankle injury, but is named in midfield alongside Craig Ronaldson where he will make his 13th appearance of the season on Sunday (KO12.30pm)

Caolin Blade will start at scrumhalf once again having been drafted in late to the starting team in place of Ireland international Kieran Marmion last Saturday against the Dragons.

Danie Poolman makes his 80th Connacht appearance coming in to start for Matt Healy who picked up a minor hip injury in training during the week.

Up front, hooker Shane Delahunt earns his third start of the season packing down in a front row with props Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham.

James Cannon comes in to the pack to join Ultan Dillane in the second row while Nepia Fox-Matamua gets his opportunity in the highly competitive back row alongside Galway duo Sean O’Brien and John Muldoon.

Lam is expecting a difficult challenge against a side that have won just twice all season.

“We know from experience how difficult it is to go to Treviso and get a good result,” he said.

“With the travel factor and the short turnaround on the other side, It is so important that we get our mental preparation spot on as well as the physical side of things.

“Every game and every point is vital for us and we will be going to Italy fully intent on improving on last week’s performance.”

Connacht team v Treviso: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, B Aki, C Ronaldson, D Poolman; J Carty, C Blade; J Muldoon, N Fox-Matamua, S O’Brien; J Cannon, U Dillane; F Bealham, S Delahunt, D Buckley.

Replacements: D Heffernan, JP Cooney, J Andress, Q Roux, N Roux, N Dawai, J Cooney, T Farrell, S Ili.

