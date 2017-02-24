On the 10th anniversary of Ireland’s historic 43-13 win over England at Croke Park, watch every moment of that memorable day at GAA Headquarters.

Relive the build-up, the emotion, the feast of tries and the post-match analysis from the never-to-be-forgotten day in 2007 when Eddie O’Sullivan’s men put England to the sword in the Six Nations.

Girvan Dempsey, David Wallace, Shane Horgan and Isaac Boss all crossed the whitewash on a day that was about much more than simply a game of rugby.

Watch Scotland v Wales and Ireland v France live on RTÉ2 from 2pm Saturday, listen live on Radio 1 Saturday Sport and follow our live blog on RTÉ Sport Online.

Watch Ireland U20 v France U20 live on RTÉ2 from 8pm Friday. Watch Ireland Women v France Women live on RTÉ2 from 12.30pm Sunday and listen live on LW252 and Radio 1 Extra. Follow live blogs on RTÉ Sport Online.