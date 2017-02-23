Sophie Spence returns to the starting team as Ireland take on France in their first home game of the Women's Six Nations in Donnybrook Stadium on Sunday.

Spence moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise Reilly in the second row and there is a new-look backline, with Mary Healy wearing the number 9 jersey and partnering the experienced Nora Stapleton at out-half.



In the centres, Claire McLaughlin comes into the side, having been a replacement in Italy and Scotland and she will line up beside Jenny Murphy.



The back three sees Mairead Coyne at full-back and she will have Eimear Considine and Kim Flood, who was part of the Ireland 7s side in Dubai and Sydney coming into the team, having won the last of her two 15s caps last season against Scotland.



The front-row remains unchanged, with hooker Leah Lyons, partnered by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan.

Flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy will again join Captain Paula Fitzpatrick in the back-row.



Speaking on the selection, head coach Tom Tierney said; "We made things hard for ourselves at times in Italy, especially in the first half where we weren't as accurate as we needed to be. However in the second half we improved and to claim the try-bonus with the last play of the game was very pleasing



"We now head into a tough test on Sunday against the French. They recovered well from their defeat to England on the opening weekend to show why they are defending champions as they beat Scotland well.



"It's our first home game of the Six Nations so we're hoping to see a big turnout of fans on Sunday in Donnybrook."

Ireland: Lindsay Peat , Leah Lyons, Ailis Egan, Sophie Spence, Marie-Louise Reilly, Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy, Paula Fitzpatrick, Mary Healy, Nora Stapleton, Eimear Considine, Claire Mc Laughlin, Jenny Murphy, Kim Flood, Mairead Coyne

Replacement: Ciara O Connor, Ilse Van Staden, Ruth O'Reilly, Ciara Cooney, Nichola Fryday, Larissa Muldoon, Nikki Caughey, Louise Galvin