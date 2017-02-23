Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway return from Ireland camp to be named in Munster's match-day 23 for their Pro12 clash with Scarlets.

Both Ireland internationals are named on the bench for Friday night's encounter at Thomond Park.

In making five changes to the side that grinded out the win against Ospreys last weekend the comes too soon for Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell.

O’Donoghue (ankle) and Scannell (knee) are expected to make a return to full training at some point next week.On a positive front, Jaco Taute has made a full recovery from his shoulder knock sustained against Newport Gwent Dragons to start at fullback this weekend.

The only other change to the backline sees academy centre Dan Goggin take his place alongside Francis Saili in midfield. In making his second Pro12 start, academy back row Conor Oliver makes his first appearance in the number 8 jersey as he joins Dave O’Callaghan and Tommy O’Donnell in the back three.

Tipperary lock Dave Foley links up with Billy Holland in the engine room as Stephen Archer takes his place in the front row scrumming down next to Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne.In the replacements,

Bantry native and first year academy lock Fineen Wycherley is included in his first Guinness PRO12 squad. The 19-year-old Young Munster player has made two starts for the Ireland U20s in this year’s 6 Nations campaign.

Munster: Jaco Taute; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt., Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Dave Foley, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Conor Oliver.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Abrie Griesel, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway.

Fergus McFadden and Rhys Ruddock both start for Leinster against Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday while Carlow man Ed Byrne is also in line to make his long awaited return after over two years out through injury.

Byrne hasn't played a competitive senior game for Leinster in nearly 28 months having suffered two knee injuries against Edinburgh in the Pro12 (October 2014) and then against Ulster in a pre-season friendly nearly a year later during his comeback game (August 2015).

There's no place for Dan Leavy in the team or on the bench however, pointing, perhaps to the likelihood that he may be among the replacements for Ireland when they take on France.

Elsewhere Joey Carbery starts his first game for Leinster at full back but the Athy native has played there a number of times during games already this season most recently against both Treviso and Edinburgh.

On the left wing Fergus McFadden is back for his first game since Cardiff Blues in October. Injury has restricted the Kildare man to only two games in total all season.

It's as you were in the second row with Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy again leading the Leinster charge from the engine room.Behind Molony and McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock returns from a quad injury to start at blind side flanker while Meath man Peadar Timmins will make his first start for Leinster at open side having made five appearances off the bench to date.

Leinster: Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne, Zane Kirchner, Noel Reid, Fergus McFadden, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Peter Dooley, Richardt Strauss, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Mike McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Peadar Timmins, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Mike Ross, Hayden Triggs, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Cathal Marsh, Barry Daly