RTÉ rugby analyst Tony Ward believes that Johnny Sexton should get the nod to start for Ireland in their Six Nations clash with France at the Aviva Stadium.

Debate has raged as to whether Sexton or Paddy Jackson should be named in the Irish XV at lunchtime today, given Sexton’s injury problems and Jackson’s outstanding recent form.

Leinster man Sexton has had a stop-start season as he tried to deal with a series of injuries, but is back in full training and looks likely to start against France.

Ward admits that the gap is closing between Sexton and Jackson, but insists that if Sexton is fit, he must start.

“On the assumption that Sexton and Jackson are fit, I think it’s going to be Sexton,” he said. “I think it’s the right call when you go back to the corresponding game two years ago.

“Sexton actually got man-of-the-match that day and he ran the show on a very difficult game.

“I think the gap has closed appreciably between the two since South Africa last year and particularly in the two opening games of this Championship but I think on a ‘horses for courses’ basis, Sexton is the right call.

“Of course he’ll be targeted but if he’s fit, and I understand that he is, then you’re in from the start – you’re not coming on mid-match.

“If you’re good enough to be on the bench, you’re good enough to start.”

Ward also expects changes in the front row, where skipper Rory Best and Jack McGrath are both set to return to the matchday team.

“I thought Niall Scannell was outstanding for his first cap in Rome but Rory Best will come back in for a myriad of reasons – we want out skipper in there, our go to player.

“I’m impressed with Joe Schmidt in the way he’s handling the Jack McGrath and Cian Healy situation, in rotating the players.

“They’re two outstanding loose-head forwards and we’re blessed in that position at the moment, but I do think he’ll go with McGrath for this one and spring Healy from the bench.”

Ward believes that Schmidt could be tempted to shake things up on the replacement’s bench however and attempt to match France, who look likely to again use their powerful bench to bully Ireland in the later stages.

“The one option I thought he might explore and it would be high-risk stuff, but because of the way the French play you’ve got to meet power with power. There might have been the temptation to go on the bench with a 6-2 split between forwards and backs when it’s normally 5-3.

“The one thing we’re guaranteed is that the French are going to spring some very strong players from the bench but I think he’ll go with a traditional 5-3 split.”